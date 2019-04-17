Bayern Munich Ready to Rival Arsenal in Race to Sign Ajax Playmaker Hakim Ziyech

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are both keen on signing Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech, with the Moroccan having put in a number of eye catching performances this season.

The 26-year-old was one of the stars of the show as Ajax surprisingly knocked Juventus out of the Champions League this week, following on from their superb victory over holders Real Madrid in the round of 16.

His continued form has reportedly attracted the attention of Bayern, with the Bavarians preparing to replace long serving duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

According to German publication Süddeutsche ZeitungNiko Kovac's side are keen to explore the possibility of signing him this summer, though they do face competition for his signature from Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea.


Indeed, the Gunners are preparing for life after Aaron Ramsey and they could be tempted to make an offer for Ziyech, as they look to expand their creative midfield talent.

But with a reported transfer value of around €35m, however, any clubs preparing a bid will have have to part with a sizeable amount of cash in order to persuade Ajax to sell one of their star assets.

The former FC Twente star - who has scored an impressive 15 goals in the Eredivisie this season - has taken centre stage in Ajax's outstanding Champions League campaign, and was instrumental in their remarkable 4-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.


Ajax will be keen to put the rumours to one side for now, with Ziyech and his teammates preparing for the club's first Champions League semi-final appearance since 1997 - with his success in Amsterdam perhaps a factor in whether or not he opts to move on at the end of the season.

