Dwight Gayle Linked With Newcastle Exit as Part of Swap Deal for Fulham Midfielder

Newcastle will attempt to bring in Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney this summer, with out of favour forward Dwight Gayle potentially being offered as part of a deal to secure the Scotsman.

The Cottagers are believed to be targeting the West Brom loanee to front their squad rebuild following the club's relegation to the Championship, with the Magpies ready to capitalise on the Londoners' interest.

Gayle has enjoyed a fruitful season at the Hawthorns, amassing 21 goals as they push for a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Newcastle have been monitoring Cairney's situation at Craven Cottage for a while, with the 28-year-old's opener against Everton on Saturday demonstrating why the former have made him a priority for next season.

However, United had been put off by their relegated Premier League rivals' steep £30m valuation of the midfielder. Nevertheless, the Northern Echo report that they could nbe willing to exchange Gayle for Cairney, with the striker surplus to requirements at St James' Park.

He has pedigree at Championship level, having also played a key role in Newcastle's own promotion from the division in 2017. He would, therefore, be a hugely beneficial acquisition as the Cottagers attempt to bounce back following a dismal campaign at the top level.

It is a deal that would evidently leave all parties satisfied, both teams adding talented individuals to their squads.

Cairney had struggled for form earlier in the campaign after former manager Claudio Ranieri elected to deploy him in an unfamiliar wide position. Since reverting back to his more accustomed role he has looked assured, bringing silky playmaking skills to the Fulham engine room.