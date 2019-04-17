Ernesto Valverde Refuses to Discuss Controversial Philippe Coutinho Celebration After Man Utd Win

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has refused to be drawn on Philippe Coutinho's controversial goal celebration during their 3-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday.

Two goals from Lionel Messi gave Barcelona the advantage, and Coutinho added a stunning third before celebrating by closing his eyes and putting his fingers in his ears, in an act which many have suggested was in response to all the criticism directed at him from a large part of the club's supporters.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by AS, Valverde insisted that he was only focused on the goal, refusing to be drawn on Coutinho's celebration.

He said: "I do not know what it meant. The answer is more to him than anyone else. I see the great goal he has scored, but it seems that we stayed with the little details. The important thing is that he has been at a great level.

"We are in a club with high expectations. We must win everything and we are subject to a great criticism. We know what world we live in, and this is not easy.

"There is also a pretence that we always have to play well, that Coutinho must always score goals. We are all human and we all have to endure the world we are in."

He also touched on Messi, who put in another inspired performance. However, Valverde insisted that such a good performance should come as no surprise anymore.

He added: "Undoubtedly, Leo always turns up in big games, not only in specific moments but in the entire game, because he scored but he also supported the entire team going forward."

The victory means Barcelona will go on to face either Liverpool or Porto in the Champions League semi-final. Jurgen Klopp's men currently hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, and the Blaugrana will be watching the return fixture on Wednesday.