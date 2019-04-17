Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Update on 4 Liverpool Stars Ahead of Champions League Clash With Porto

Jurgen Klopp has given fans an update on the fitness of Dejan Lovren, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Porto on Wednesday.

The Reds currently hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, but face a challenging trip to the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday as they look to secure a place in the semi-final.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website, Klopp began by admitting that Lovren and Oxlade-Chamberlain will remain at home.

He said: “Dejan is ill. He had a bad night, the Doc was there and he had no chance to travel. That is the reason for that. We have Joe [Gomez], so should be fine for that, we have Fabinho for the position. So that should be OK. We never forced it and we cannot force it.





“If you feel not well and had a bad night, we all know a day later and a high intense game, it doesn’t sound like exactly the thing you should do."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“Pretty much all the rest are travelling; Ox is not, it makes more sense for him to train here. However much we all love having Ox around, it makes absolute sense for him that he stays here.

“Today he has a lower [intensity] day and tomorrow a high-intensity day. It’s all about him in the long-term, that’s what we have to consider first. But pretty much the rest are with us in Porto."

However, Klopp will be boosted by the return of Lallana, who has missed the last three games with a muscle strain, and Henderson, who was forced off in Sunday's win over Chelsea with an ankle knock.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“Adam is back in the travelling squad, we have to say. Because we have two players more, we will see what happens. Usually if nothing happens, it would be a little bit too early. But it was very positive, it was quick.





“Hendo is all fine. The other players are all fine, that’s really good. Nothing happened. We all have knocks and Hendo got a knock, but that would never take him out.”