Juventus: The Club Motto That Ripped the Soul Out of La Vecchia Signora

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

The nine foul words that led to Tuesday night's UEFA Champions League defeat at the hands of an infinitely more likeable Ajax team.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

The nine foul words that have led to Juventus' becoming just another European football club.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

The nine foul words that have made Juventus what they are today: soulless.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."





This is an identity crisis.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."





It is a crisis that strikes at the very heart and soul and spirit of Juventini's will. We can see this crisis in the growing doubt about the meaning of calcio and in the loss of a unity of purpose for a fanbase.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."





The erosion of the club's identity in the future is threatening to destroy the Juventini's love of La Vecchia Signora.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."





Yes, that was a bastardised extract from Jimmy Carter's 'Crisis of Confidence' speech, but it felt right to use as a means of describing just how perturbing this identity crisis is.





"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

An identity crisis brought on by those nine foul words you've been forced to read so many times already in this article.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

There's a good reason for my mantric typing of these nine foul words.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

As just like every decision made by Juventus Football Club over the past three years - since that harrowing UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid - every word I type is prefaced by the club motto.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

It has been the reason for every shockingly cut-throat decision made by Andrea Agnelli and co.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

The casting aside of fan favourite Gonzalo Higuain.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

The sale of club legend Claudio Marchisio - a player who'd been at the club since he was just eight years old.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

The over-reliance on foreign talent, and the - by proxy - death of 'ItalJuve'.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

And, most painfully, the decision to not allow Alessandro Del Piero to retire at the club.

Even typing that last one brought a tear to my eye.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The treatment of Del Piero, a man who stayed with La Vecchia Signora through thick and very, very, very thin, still irks Juventini to this day. It always will.

Ok, I've composed myself a bit, so I'll move on.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Look, the club obviously needed to change post-Calciopoli.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Calciopoli had abrogated Italian football's reputation and marketability.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

While English, Spanish and German football thrived, calcio had been consigned to the 20th century; a relic of terrestrial tv.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

In order to maintain relevancy on the European stage, Juventus needed to modernise.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Juventus needed to become Italy's first 21st century football club.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."





And they did.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Juve became the first Italian club to own their own stadium, and the first to break the €500m revenue mark etc.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Results showed on the pitch too as Juventus around a billion trophies and reached two UEFA Champions League finals.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

But these 'wins' came at a cost.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

A big cost.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Juventus, due to the belief that 'winning' is the 'only thing that matters' disregarded things that made the club so special.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Loyalty - gone.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Morality - gone.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Lo Stile Juve - gone.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Replaced by mercenary footballers who care more about themselves than the club.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

You don't really think Cristiano Ronaldo was crying because Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League do you? Cristiano Ronaldo was crying because Cristiano Ronaldo was knocked out of the Champions League.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Replaced with 'fake news' Donald Trump-esque tweets.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Statements released in an attempt to gloss over the rape allegations against Ronaldo.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

All for the sake of one stupid thing.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Winning.

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

But what's winning if your fans can't enjoy it?

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."





What's winning when your fans can't afford to go the stadium to witness it?

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

What's winning when your fans feel uncomfortable celebrating a goal because of rape allegations against the goal's likely scorer?

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

Is it still the 'only thing that matters'?

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."





Due to the unhealthy fixation on 'winning' at all costs, another club motto has been seemingly forgotten by Andrea Agnelli and co.

A club motto that, when Juventus explicitly gave up in the second half against Ajax on Tuesday night, probably would've been quite helpful.

New Press/GettyImages

A club motto that bred the loyalty shown by Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon, Pavel Nedved, Mauro Camoranesi and David Trezeguet following relegation to Serie B.

A club motto that bred the incredible May 5th 2002 Scudetto triumph.

Fino alla Fine.

Until the End.

As one would expect from a club motto, 'fino alla fine' is lyrical, ethereal, and hints at an intangible inner strength that makes Juventus so special.

It insists that players, fans, board members, mascots, security guards etc. unabashedly love and fight for the club 'until the end'.

'Fino alla fine' is the antithesis of 'winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters', as it represents everything good about La Vecchia Signora.

New Press/GettyImages

While 'winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters' is symbolic of the moral recklessness of the PED scandal of the 1990s, Calciopoli and the handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegations; 'fino alla fine' is symbolic of Lo Stile Juve, Gaetano Scirea, and the rise back from the depth of depravity in 2006.

Fino alla fine is what Juventini want Juventus Football Club to be.

It's why they love the club.

For now however, 'winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters' is (excuse the pun) winning the battle of the club mottos.

Depravity is, sadly, winning.

And while Cristiano Ronaldo is still at the club; while Juventus fans continue to be priced out of going to games, and while the club tries (and fails, like really, really fails) to become a lifestyle brand, it will continue to win.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."





The club motto will continue to be 'winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters', less bianconeri stripes will be woven into the Juve jersey year on year, and - most harrowingly - Juventus will become just another European football club.