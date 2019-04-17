Liverpool Striker Bobby Adekanye Holds 'Secret' Meeting With Lazio to Push Through Summer Deal

Liverpool forward Bobby Adekanye has held a 'secret' meeting with Lazio in a bid to push through a summer move with the Serie A side.

The Dutch youth striker is yet to make a senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining the club from Barcelona in the summer of 2015, featuring mainly for the Reds' Under-23s and Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.

According to Corriere dello Sport (as picked up by Sportwitness), the player's agent had traveled to Liverpool oversee the final details of the 20-year-old's contract before then heading to London to finalise the terms on a three-year-contract worth €1m per year.

It was then reported by Il Messaggero that the player and his agent then traveled to Rome 'in great secret' to visit Lazio’s Formello training ground, in order to put pen to paper on the Dutch striker's contract.

With such substantial earnings rumoured to be heading Adekanye's way, it seems unlikely that the forward will play a bit part role for the Serie A side next season. Instead, it seems the ex-Barca player will feature prominently for Lazio, who currently sit seventh in the table.

The youngster expressed his desire for more first team football after starring for Neil Critchley's Under-23 side this season.





Adekanye has scored some spectacular goals at youth level, but his progress has been hampered by injuries and a lack of consistency, as rumours circulated that he was keen to run down his contract at the club in a bid to push for a summer move.

