Liverpool Striker Bobby Adekanye Holds 'Secret' Meeting With Lazio to Push Through Summer Deal

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Liverpool forward Bobby Adekanye has held a 'secret' meeting with Lazio in a bid to push through a summer move with the Serie A side.

The Dutch youth striker is yet to make a senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining the club from Barcelona in the summer of 2015, featuring mainly for the Reds' Under-23s and Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Filipe Farinha/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport (as picked up by Sportwitness), the player's agent had traveled to Liverpool oversee the final details of the 20-year-old's contract before then heading to London to finalise the terms on a three-year-contract worth €1m per year.

It was then reported by Il Messaggero that the player and his agent then traveled to Rome 'in great secret' to visit Lazio’s Formello training ground, in order to put pen to paper on the Dutch striker's contract.

With such substantial earnings rumoured to be heading Adekanye's way, it seems unlikely that the forward will play a bit part role for the Serie A side next season. Instead, it seems the ex-Barca player will feature prominently for Lazio, who currently sit seventh in the table.

The youngster expressed his desire for more first team football after starring for Neil Critchley's Under-23 side this season. 


Adekanye has scored some spectacular goals at youth level, but his progress has been hampered by injuries and a lack of consistency, as rumours circulated that he was keen to run down his contract at the club in a bid to push for a summer move.

Meanwhile, the senior side are set to take on Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final tie, taking a 2-0 advantage into Wednesday night's tie at the Estádio do Dragão.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message