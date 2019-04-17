Massimiliano Allegri Insists He'll Be at Juventus Next Season Despite UCL Exit to Ajax

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has insisted he'll be in charge of the club next season, despite losing their Champions League quarter-final to Ajax 3-2 on aggregate.

After the first-leg finished 1-1, Cristiano Ronaldo's 126th goal in the competition put I Bianconeri in control, before Donny van de Beek levelled for the visitors 11 minutes before half-time.

The second half was one dominated by Ajax, with their 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt leaping highest from a corner to score in the 67th minute. It in turn sealed the win for the Dutch side - one that Allegri thought they fully deserved.

Speaking post-match, as quoted by uefa.com, he said: "Ajax clearly deserved the victory, especially in the second half. They had a bit of luck with their quick equaliser but they played very well after the break.





"I think we also played well in the first half, it’s a pity that in the second half we didn’t have enough patience and the team was divided, allowing Ajax to dominate in midfield.

"Ajax have several good players and play good football, they are no underdogs. How they can be after scoring five goals against Real Madrid? I would not say that this is our worst elimination. Juventus have always the same objective: winning everything. Sometimes you can reach the final, sometimes you can’t."

The result means that Juventus - who will secure an eighth Serie A title at the weekend with a draw against Fiorentina - have to wait another season to win the Champions League.

It's a trophy that has alluded the clutches of the Old Lady since 1996, with speculation suggesting that Allegri could leave the club having failed to win the competition. The 51-year-old has refuted those claims however, insisting he'll be back in the dugout in Turin next season.

He added: "I already talked with the president, I will remain at Juve next season and we are already planning the next campaign."