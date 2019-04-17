Moussa Sissoko Hobbles Off During Tottenham's Champions League Clash With Man City

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Moussa Sissoko hobbled off with a suspected muscle injury during Tottenham's Champions League quarter final tie against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The French midfielder appeared to tweak something during the match but attempted to continue, before eventually dropping to the turf and being unable to continue.

The Tottenham player's injury came towards the end of the first half of the match, a tie which Mauricio Pochettino's side had led 1-0 from the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week.

Prior to Sissoko's injury, few could have predicted the sheer volume of goals that had been scored already at the Etihad Stadium, with a staggering five goals netted within the first 21 minutes.

Raheem Sterling set the hosts on the path with a goal inside the first four minutes, before Son Heung-min put Spurs firmly in control with a quickfire brace to give the away side the lead on the night after just ten minutes.

It didn't end there as less than a minute later Bernardo Silva responded for Pep Guardiola's side, firing in at the near post to put the Citizens back in the tie. In one of the most chaotic Champions League matches ever witnessed, Raheem Sterling reduced the aggregate score to 3-3 as he scored his second of the night to give City the lead for the second time on the evening.

The extent of Sissoko's injury is still unknown, but despite the stretcher being brought out, the 29-year-old was able to make his way off the pitch without being carried, with Pochettino opting to bring on Fernando Llorente in his stead.

