Napoli vs Arsenal: Unai Emery's Best Available Gunners Lineup

Arsenal travel to Naples on Thursday night as they attempt to defend their two goal advantage from the first leg of the Europa League quarter final clash against Napoli.

Emery's side impressed last time out, and the the Gunners are looking to reach the final four of the Europa League for the second consecutive season.

Despite faltering away from home this season, Arsenal earned a hard-fought 1-0 win at Vicarage Road on Monday night as they picked up their first clean sheet on the road this season. Although a few regulars sat out of the game against Watford, Emery may be tempted to stick with certain players given the positive result.

Here's a look at how the Gunners might line up on Thursday night:

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Petr Cech (GK): The veteran stopper has been predominantly used as the cup keeper for Arsenal this season and is set to continue on Thursday night. The Czech goalie made some key saves in the first leg and will have a big job on his hands to keep a talented Napoli side out in the second leg.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (RB): Hasn't put a wrong foot in since replacing Hector Bellerin in the Arsenal squad. The young Englishman made a brilliant block on the way to helping Arsenal keep a clean sheet at Watford and will hope for more of the same on Thursday.

Laurent Koscielny (CB): A big performance needed from the Arsenal captain, as he looks to lead his team to the semi-finals. He will need to ensure his team mates keep their cool in what will be a hostile atmosphere.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (CB): The Greek international missed out on Monday's victory over Watford through suspension. Therefore the enforcer at the back for Arsenal should be fresh and ready to start on Thursday night.





Nacho Monreal (LB): The little Spaniard has come back into the Arsenal team of late. The left-back berth will be taken by either Monreal or Sead Kolasinac, but the Spanish full-back is expected to be chosen for the defensive qualities that will be needed at the Stadio San Paolo.

Midfielders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Lucas Torreira (CM): Arsenal's midfield warrior shone in the first leg and his services will be needed again if Arsenal are to withstand the battle against Napoli. Having spent three years at Sampdoria, the Uruguayan will know what to expect when travelling to the Stadio San Paolo.

Matteo Guendouzi (CM): Having not started since Arsenal's defeat at Everton, the young Frenchman is expected to return to the lineup to sure up the Gunners' midfield against a strong Napoli team.

Granit Xhaka (CM): The Swiss midfielder may make up a more defensive midfield three for Arsenal due to their advantage going into this tie. Xhaka's set-piece prowess could be key for Arsenal's hopes of grabbing a vital away goal.

Forwards

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Alex Iwobi (RW): The Nigerian's pace and trickery could prove the difference in this fixture, as Arsenal will look to play on the counter-attack. Iwobi's quality delivery from out wide will give the Napoli defence something to think about on Thursday.

Aaron Ramsey (LW): In what will be Ramsey's last match on Italian soil before making the move to Juventus in the summer, the Welshman will be keen to impress. His goal early in the first leg set Arsenal on their way and the midfielder will be looking to finish the job at the home of his future rivals.

Alexandre Lacazette (ST): The Frenchman didn't play a single minute away to Watford on Monday and is expected to come in for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Napoli. Lacazette's ability to produce something out of nothing could come in handy against Napoli as the Gunners expect to have less of the ball than they did in the first leg.