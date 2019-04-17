Neil Warnock Reveals Negative Press Coverage Helped Cardiff During Crucial Brighton Win

Neil Warnock has revealed negative coverage of his side spurred them on during their crucial 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Brighton on Tuesday night.

Cardiff travelled to the south coast for a game dubbed the 'relegation showdown' and the Bluebirds produced a brilliant performance to stun the home side and take all three points in a resounding 2-0 victory.

The win saw Cardiff reduce the gap between themselves and the Seagulls to just two points, as they live to fight another day in the Premier League.

And this is how important that result was for Cardiff 👇 pic.twitter.com/gHRYqCJDzU — Premier League (@premierleague) April 16, 2019

With a poor run of form leaving the Welsh side five points from safety going into the game, many had already deemed them a lost cause in the relegation battle. However, Warnock implied after the match that it was the dismissive coverage of his side that helped the team win at the AMEX.

As quoted by Evening Express, Warnock said: "There were so many pundits this morning [who] said it would be our last game in the Premier League. We’re alive and kicking.

“I was proud of the performance: it was disciplined, I think we could have created a few more (chances) but overall I was delighted with all the departments."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Brighton still have a game in hand on Cardiff, so there is a long way to go for the Bluebirds to survive, and Warnock was aware of that, adding: "I’ve never lost belief that we can win games. But whether we can get enough points is a different ball game."





Quizzed on whether Cardiff have a points target in mind for survival, the Yorkshireman admitted: "No, we don’t. We might not get another point. I honestly don’t know.

“But we’re quite capable of picking points up off any of the teams we’ve got to play. You might think I’m in cuckoo land, but I think that we’ve got that ability on our day.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It doesn't get any easier for Warnock, as up next Cardiff host league leaders Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. With the Reds playing away in Portugal on Wednesday night, the Bluebirds boss will be relishing the opportunity to climb out of the bottom three.