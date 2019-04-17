Pep Guardiola Admits Liverpool & Man City 'Both Deserve' to Win Premier League Title This Season

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has referenced the amount of points his side and Liverpool have accumulated this season as worthy of winning the title, thus stating 'both deserve' to lift the Premier League crown.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds currently lead the way at the top of the table, two points clear of City, however do so having played one extra game than the reigning champions.

This season is reaching its hotly anticipated climax, with both club's also hoping to reach the Champions League semi finals on Wednesday night, before returning to Premier League duty as the Citizens host Tottenham and Liverpool travel to Cardiff. The neck-and-neck title race been one of the best in recent years, with Guardiola admitting neither side is more worthy than the other.

"This season we had an incredible opponent in Liverpool," he said via the Express.

"Usually 84, 85 points is enough to win the title. We both deserve it but only one can get it."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's match, Guardiola was fully aware of the importance of his side's next two fixtures, as they look to overturn their Champions League 1-0 first leg deficit against Spurs at the Etihad, before welcoming Mauricio Pochettino's side back to Manchester just three days later in the Premier League.

"If we don't win these games this week, we lose both titles," he added.

"I don't dream too much about things far away. I want to get to the semi-final. Whatever happens tomorrow, next season we will be there again in the draw in Monaco in August. I know how focused the players are. The desire to get to the semi-finals. Will it be enough? I don't know.

"We have got five games left in the league, everything to play for and we’ve got to keep believing and enjoying the pressure."

