Porto vs. Liverpool Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Porto vs. Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 17.

By Michael Shapiro
April 17, 2019

Porto and Liverpool will battle in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. Kickoff from Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Liverpool sprinted past Porto in the first leg of the quarterfinal battle and carries a 2-0 aggregate edge into the second leg. A goal from Naby Keita gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead in the opening five minutes, while Roberto Firmino doubled the advantage in the 26th minute. Liverpool kept the clean sheet at home, too, meaning that just one goal scored in Portugal would require Porto to score four in order to go through due to the away-goal tiebreaker.

Wednesday's quarterfinal winner will face Barcelona in the semifinals. Barcelona followed its 1-0 win over Man United in the first leg with an emphatic 3-0 triumph in the second leg, sparked by Lionel Messi's two goals.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

