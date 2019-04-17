Watch: Raheem Sterling's Last-Second, Game-Winning Goal Ruled for Offside on VAR

Tottenham advanced to the Champions League semifinals with the away-goals tiebreaker.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 17, 2019

Raheem Sterling almost sent Manchester City to the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

Needing one goal to advance on aggregate, Sterling, who had already scored twice, appeared to score a dramatic winner in stoppage time, but a VAR review ruled Sergio Aguero offside in the build-up, which disallowed the goal.

The missed opportunity came after Manchester City went ahead on aggregate with a score from Aguero in the 59th minute, giving Man City a 4–3 lead in the tie.

Tottenham got the goal it needed to go back in front from Fernando Llorente in the 73rd. A VAR review was needed to determine whether the ball hit off Llorente's arm first, but the goal was upheld and Spurs retook the advantage via the away goal tiebreaker.

The reversal of Sterling's goal sent the Spurs to their first European semifinal since 1962.

