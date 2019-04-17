Sadio Mane Reveals Desire to Become Liverpool 'Legend' Amid Links to Real Madrid

Sadio Mane has insisted that he dreams of becoming a Liverpool legend, handing Real Madrid a huge blow in their pursuit of the Senegal winger.

Mane has been one of Liverpool's standout performers this season, and his electric form has seen him linked with a blockbuster switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, as Zinedine Zidane plots a huge squad overhaul this summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to the Liverpool FC Magazine (via the Daily Mirror), Mane stated that he only dreams of achieving success with Liverpool.

He said: "Of course I want to be a legend, not only for Liverpool but also in the Premier League story and that is one of my targets. I will do everything possible to achieve everything possible.

"Reaching 100 games means a lot to me. To play this many games for a club like Liverpool is incredible. Like I have always said, I am very happy to play for this club and every single day I am enjoying being here and trying to do everything to win something for this club."

Sadio Mané has scored a Premier League goal in seven of his last eight home games:



☑️ vs. Arsenal

☑️ vs. Palace

☑️ vs. Leicester

☑️ vs. Bournemouth

☑️ vs. Watford

☑️ vs. Burnley

✖ vs. Spurs

☑️ vs. Chelsea



King of the Kop. pic.twitter.com/DANUMRqXah — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 14, 2019

Liverpool will certainly be reluctant to lose him to Real, and manager Jurgen Klopp seemingly echoes that feeling as, according to El Chiringuito, he quoted Los Blancos a mammoth asking price when they enquired about Mane last summer.

They state that Klopp told Real to pay £173m, but also include wonderkid Vinicius Junior in the deal as well. Whilst Klopp likely did this to show Real he would not entertain offers for his winger, El Chiringuito report that Vinicus remains an 'obsession' for Klopp, suggesting he may try a similar tactic this summer if Zidane tries to sign Mane again.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

This season, Mane has racked up 21 goals and four assists in 42 appearances, including 11 goals in last 15 outings. He has been a vital part of the Reds' push for the Premier League title, and is also now well in the race for the Golden Boot.