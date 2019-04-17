Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Edge Past Manchester City on Away Goals in Champions League Classic

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

The Champions League produced another jaw-dropping game of football on Wednesday night, as Tottenham edged past Manchester City on away goals in an absolute thriller.

It was an absolutely incredible start to the game, with four goals in the first 11 minutes. Raheem Sterling gave Manchester City the lead in the fifth minute, as he brought City level in the tie early on with a curled shot.

However Spurs instantly responded, as Son Heung-min scored twice in three minutes to give Spurs two crucial away goals. It means the South Korean has scored three goals in a week against City, having scored the winner in the first leg last Tuesday.

Bernardo Silva levelled it up on the night seconds later, pulling one back to make it 3-2 to Tottenham on aggregate. Sterling levelled the tie to 3-3 in due course, tucking home Kevin de Bruyne's superb cross.

While the beginning of the second half saw no goals, there were two excellent saves from either goalkeeper. First, Hugo Lloris palmed away De Bruyne's powerful shot, before Ederson got down to parry away Fernando Llorente's header.

Sergio Aguero completed the City comeback after the second half restart, lashing past Lloris' near post to put the Citizens in front on aggregate for the first time all night. But it was Fernando Llorente's goal that settled the tie, and saw Tottenham progress to the semi finals.

