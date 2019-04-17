Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Edge Past Manchester City on Away Goals in Champions League Classic

The Champions League produced another jaw-dropping game of football on Wednesday night, as Tottenham edged past Manchester City on away goals in an absolute thriller.



It was an absolutely incredible start to the game, with four goals in the first 11 minutes. Raheem Sterling gave Manchester City the lead in the fifth minute, as he brought City level in the tie early on with a curled shot.

City 1-0 Spurs (1-1) — 90min (@90min_Football) April 17, 2019

However Spurs instantly responded, as Son Heung-min scored twice in three minutes to give Spurs two crucial away goals. It means the South Korean has scored three goals in a week against City, having scored the winner in the first leg last Tuesday.

HEUNG MIN SON IS WORLD CLASS — Ex(Sam)s🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇬 (@coys_sam) April 17, 2019

130 - Heung-Min Son has scored the fastest brace in the @ChampionsLeague since Shinji Kagawa for Borussia Dortmund against Legia Warszaw in November 2016 (77 seconds). Explosion. #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/6soBpgOw2p — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 17, 2019

Bernardo Silva levelled it up on the night seconds later, pulling one back to make it 3-2 to Tottenham on aggregate. Sterling levelled the tie to 3-3 in due course, tucking home Kevin de Bruyne's superb cross.

4 - Four goals in the opening 11 minutes of Manchester City vs Tottenham is the fastest four goals have ever been scored in a single Champions League match. Bonkers. #MCITOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2019

While the beginning of the second half saw no goals, there were two excellent saves from either goalkeeper. First, Hugo Lloris palmed away De Bruyne's powerful shot, before Ederson got down to parry away Fernando Llorente's header.

Sergio Aguero completed the City comeback after the second half restart, lashing past Lloris' near post to put the Citizens in front on aggregate for the first time all night. But it was Fernando Llorente's goal that settled the tie, and saw Tottenham progress to the semi finals.

