US Supreme Court Justice Sends Letter to USWNT After Receiving Personalised Shirt

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sent a letter to the US Women's national team and defender Becky Sauerbrunn, thanking them after she received a personalised shirt.

During a SheBelieves Cup match against England on 2 March, American stars chose to wear the shirt of a woman who personally inspired them as part of Women's History Month.



Frederick Breedon/GettyImages

Names such as Malala Yousafzai, Serena Williams, Maya Angelou and Beyoncé amongst others were emblazoned on the back of the players' jerseys, with Sauerbrunn in particular opting to go for Ginsburg as her choice.

Now as per the Washington Post, after sending the shirt to the Supreme Court Justice, the 33-year-old posted a picture on her personal Twitter account of a letter she received in thanks, with the caption 'Notorious' a nod to Ginsburg's pop-culture moniker 'Notorious RBG'.

In the letter, Ginsburg wrote: "For the surprise package received today, huge thanks. I am proud to be among the women chosen for recognition in the 2019 SheBelieves game against England.

"The jersey will be my favourite for the biweekly workouts that keep me in shape."

In a news release from the US Soccer Federation, Sauerbrunn revealed why she decided to choose Ginsburg as the woman she wanted to honour during Women's History Month.



Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

She said: "She’s a complete rock star. Dissenting opinion, battling cancer and then showing up to vote…what can’t she do?"

After the culmination of three more friendlies next month, the US team begin the defence of their crown when they take on Thailand in their first game of the 2019 World Cup.

