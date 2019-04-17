West Ham Eye Move for Out of Favour Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill Ahead of Summer Window

West Ham United will try to lure Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill to the London Stadium after the England international's contract expires this summer.

The 33-year-old was a key component in two Premier League winning sides at Stamford Bridge, lifting the trophy in 2015 and 2017 under José Mourinho and Antonio Conte, respectively. However, Maurizio Sarri has ousted Cahill since arriving last July, affording the defender just seven appearances in all competitions this term.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The former Napoli manager has preferred the trio of Antonio Rüdiger, David Luiz and Andreas Christensen in his lineups, Cahill being given a pitiful total of 21 minutes in the Premier League thus far.





The Mirror report that West Ham are interested in acquiring the former Aston Villa defender, regardless of his lack of time on the pitch for the Blues. He has, for the most part, enjoyed a successful career in west London following a £7m switch from Bolton Wanderers in 2012, showcasing his proficiency at the top level.





The likelihood is that Cahill will move on from the club with whom he won the Champions League during his debut season, with the chances of the defender signing a new contract at the club now seeming remote. However, a potential stumbling block for the Hammers could be his wage demands, with the centre-back currently earning a hefty £150,000 a week.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The FA Cup winner also offers experience and leadership having retained the captaincy at Chelsea despite falling out of favour. Such qualities would be hugely beneficial for the Irons, who have been criticised by their own supporters in recent weeks for some lacklustre performances.





The addition of Cahill would be most welcome for a backline that has appeared decidedly shaky at times this year, with the fact that a misfiring Huddersfield Town outfit scored three goals against them last month demonstrating their need for an organisational, inspirational figure.