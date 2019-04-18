Badou Ndiaye Set to Leave Stoke Permanently This Summer After Continued Failure to Impress

Badou Ndiaye became Stoke City's third most expensive purchase when he joined from Galatasaray for £14m in January 2018, but looks set to leave the club for good at the end of the season.

Ndiaye has only featured once since the Potters were relegated from the Premier League, and rejoined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in search of first team football for the current campaign.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Turkish publication WebAslan report that Stoke are looking to get Ndiaye out of the door for good this summer, trying to recoup a fee of around €10m rather than letting Galatasaray take him on loan for another season.

His agent William D'Avila, who also represents Stoke's Peter Etebo, has a track record of getting his clients moves to the far east – with Giuliano and Garry Rodrigues heading to Saudi Arabia of late.

Ndiaye is under contract at Stoke until 2020, leaving this as the club's last chance to get a fee for him before he leaves for nothing.

🗣️ Badou Ndiaye says Saturday's narrow home to Everton was difficult for the whole Stoke City squad to stomach after battling valiantly with only ten men for over an hour.



👉 https://t.co/4a6tc65sOQ#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JH7GEP6WyH — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) March 19, 2018

The 28-year-old is not the only player to be frozen out at the bet365 Stadium, with Darren Fletcher, Kevin Wimmer and record signing Giannelli Imbula facing uncertain futures at the club.



While in Turkey, Ndiaye has helped Galatasaray to second in the league - chipping in with three goals and four assists in 19 games this season. His time in Super Lig hasn't been without troubles though – serving a five match ban for fighting at the conclusion of a 2-2 draw with Fenerbahce last November.