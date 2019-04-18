Bournemouth vs Fulham: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bournemouth welcome Fulham to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as both teams begin the wind down of their respective Premier League seasons.

Last weekend, Bournemouth thumped Brighton 5-0 away from home to earn the three points, which got them over the fabled 40-point mark to all but guarantee their Premier League safety for another season.

Fulham picked up just their fifth win of the season with a surprise 2-0 victory over Everton at Craven Cottage last Saturday, thanks to goals from captain Tom Cairney and Ryan Babel.

The hosts sit in 12th place in the table and have no realistic danger of relegation looming over them, while Fulham's unfortunate fate was sealed at the beginning of the month following a 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Check out 90min's preview of Saturday's match below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 20 April What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 BST Where Is it Played? Vitality Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Soccer Saturday/BT Sport Score Referee? David Coote

Team News

Eddie Howe will be without two of his left-backs for this one as Charlie Daniels and Diego Rico both missed Everton's visit, with the former expected to be sidelined for six months after sustaining a knee injury in training.

The pair join midfielder Lewis Cook and right-back Simon Francis on the list of long-term absentees, as both players continue their recoveries from cruciate ligament injuries.

Fulham caretaker boss Scott Parker revealed right-back Timothy Fosu-Mensah is a doubt, while defender Alfie Mawson is nearing a return after coming through a couple of Under-23 games unscathed.

Fulham caretaker boss Scott Parker revealed right-back Timothy Fosu-Mensah is a doubt, while defender Alfie Mawson is nearing a return after coming through a couple of Under-23 games unscathed.

Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Boruc; Smith, Mepham, S.Cook, Ake; Brooks, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser; Wilson, King Fulham Rico; Chambers, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan; Anguissa, Cairney, Seri, Sessegnon; Babel, Mitrovic

Head to Head Record

The Cherries have beaten Fulham on 13 occasions and are unbeaten against the Cottagers since 1994 when the sides met in the Second Division - today's League One.

This season's reverse fixture ended 3-0 to Bournemouth in west London, thanks to a Callum Wilson brace and a goal from David Brooks. Fulham finished the match with 10 men, as midfielder Kevin McDonald received a second yellow card.

Recent Form

Since Bournemouth's memorable 4-0 win over Chelsea at the end of January, Howe's side have won just two of their last 10 league games, including defeats to relegation threatened Cardiff City and Burnley.

Wilson's early season form tailed off after Christmas, largely due to a knee injury, but the 27-year-old got back in the mix against Brighton with a goal and two assists.









Wilson and Fraser have combined for 11 Premier League goals this season.

Fulham's win over Everton was their first since January - under former boss Claudio Ranieri - and their first clean sheet of 2019.

However, Tom Cairney claimed their performances have improved under Parker in recent weeks and has backed the former Fulham player to get the job on a permanent basis.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Bournemouth Fulham Brighton 0-5 Bournemouth (13/4) Fulham 2-0 Everton (13/4) Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley (6/4) Watford 4-1 Fulham (2/4) Leicester 2-0 Bournemouth (30/3) Fulham 0-2 Man City (30/3) Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle (16/3) Fulham 1-2 Liverpool (17/3) Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth (9/3) Leicester 3-1 Fulham (9/3)

Prediction

Although there is effectively nothing but pride at stake on Saturday, you can expect an entertaining match as both teams enjoy playing attacking football, while also tending to neglect their duties at the other end of the pitch.

There should plenty of goals and with Bournemouth's fire power in the final third, the Cherries should take the three points at the Vitality Stadium.

Prediction: Bournemouth 4-1 Fulham