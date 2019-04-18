Champions League: Dates Announced for Liverpool - Barcelona & Tottenham - Ajax Semi Finals

After another incredible set of quarter final ties, the dates have been announced for the Champions League semi finals as two English sides remain in the hunt to win Europe's ultimate club prize.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on Tuesday April 30 and Wednesday May 1, with the returns taking place a week later on Tuesday May 7 and Wednesday May 8.

🗓️ SEMI-FINALS 🗓️



Tottenham v Ajax

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tuesday 30 April

🇳🇱 Wednesday 8 May



Barcelona v Liverpool

🇪🇸 Wednesday 1 May

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tuesday 7 May#UCL pic.twitter.com/2J0GKMbM8N — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 18, 2019

Liverpool and Tottenham now know when and where they will face their opponents, as the Reds' bid to reach the final stage for the second year running, while Mauricio Pochettino's side have reached this stage for the first time since 1962.

Tottenham's reward for their pulsating 4-4 aggregate success over Manchester City is a tie against Juventus' conquerors Ajax, with the first leg taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before the return leg one week later at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

2 - There will be 2+ English teams in the #ChampionsLeague semi-finals for the first time since 2008-09, when Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd were all in the last four and Barcelona went on to win the trophy. Decade. pic.twitter.com/gw2G8WFBM6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2019

For Jurgen Klopp's men they brushed aside Porto in the quarter final stage with a 6-1 aggregate victory to set up a mouthwatering tie with five-time Champions League winners Barcelona. The Merseyside outfit will travel to the Camp Nou for the first leg, then one week later take on Lionel Messi and co at Anfield.





Should one of either Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona or Ajax progress to the final then they will play on Saturday June 1, almost three weeks after the Premier League season draws to a close, and two weeks after the FA Cup final.

A̶r̶s̶e̶n̶a̶l̶

C̶h̶e̶l̶s̶e̶a̶

Liverpool

M̶a̶n̶ ̶C̶i̶t̶y̶

M̶a̶n̶ ̶U̶t̶d̶

S̶p̶u̶r̶s̶



Lionel Messi has his own list... and there's just one more name on it. pic.twitter.com/PovBJzEJJx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2019

The draw is as such that there is every chance of an all-English final, something we haven't seen since Manchester United defeated Chelsea on penalties in 2008, while we have two English sides in the semi final stage for the first time since the 2008/09 season.

Fixtures:

Tuesday 30 April: Tottenham vs. Ajax

Wednesday 1 May: Barcelona vs. Liverpool

Tuesday 7 May: Liverpool vs. Barcelona

Wednesday 8 May: Ajax vs. Tottenham