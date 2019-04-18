Slavia Praha and Chelsea will clash on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

In the first leg, Chelsea defeated Slavia Praha, 1–0, with a late goal courtesy of Marcos Alonso. It was the first competitive meeting between the two sides. Chelsea can seal its place in next season's Champions League field by winning the Europa League title for the second time after its 2013 win.

Chelsea is coming off a 2–0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, losing ground in the heated race for a top-four berth in England and slipping into fifth place.

Slavia Praha is coming off a 1–1 draw to Sparta Prague in its domestic league but will need a win in London if it is to keep its surprise run alive.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: You can stream the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.