Liverpool Kit: Reds Officially Unveil 2019/20 New Balance Home Shirt

Liverpool have unveiled their new home kit for the 2019/20 season, likely to be the last under current partnership with New Balance.

Leaked images of the new strip have been widely shared online for the past week, but now fans of the Reds can get their first look at the kit following Liverpool's official announcement on Twitter.

A statement on Liverpool's team store website reads: "Paying homage to the Reds' most successful manager, Bob Paisley OBE, the 19/20 LFC Kit is a special tribute in the year in which he would have turned 100 and the long-lasting legacy he left at the club.

"Each jersey has been inscribed with Paisley's iconic signature on the inside of the neck, and also features an official swing tag dedicated to the legend."

The new shirt will ditch this season's collared look and adds a subtle detail with white pinstripes.

The club badge, NB logo and Western Union sleeve sponsor will be coloured in traditional complementary yellow, with the primary Standard Chartered branding in bright white.

The club have also confirmed that goalkeeper Alisson Becker will wear the no. 1 shirt in goal for the Reds, and the Brazilian will don a striking black shirt with gold lettering in a distinct change from the previous green and yellow shirts Liverpool's goalkeepers have worn over the years.

☝️ #AB1 ☝️@Alissonbecker will wear the No.1 shirt for the 2019/20 season. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2019

The kit is currently available for pre-order, and is set for global release on 9 May 2019.