Man Utd & Tottenham Make 'Initial Contact' With Milan Over Davide Calabria Transfer

By 90Min
April 18, 2019

Manchester United have made 'initial contact' with Milan over the potential signing of their academy product Davide Calabria.

After making his way through the youth teams at the club, the right-back has established himself as first choice under Gennaro Gattuso, making 27 starts in all competitions for the Rossoneri.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

In one of numerous rumours that are set to bubble up to the surface regarding United's summer transfer activity, CalcioMercato have claimed the Calabria has 'enticed' the Red Devils (along with fellow Premier League side Tottenham) and that 'initial contact' has been made.

The Italian has been a bright spark in an otherwise dim season for Gattuso's side, as they battle it out with Roma to seal the fourth and final European spot in Serie A this term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earmarked the right-back spot as a key point of reinforcement in the coming window, with Antonio Valencia leaving Old Trafford in the summer, Matteo Darmian likely to be sold and huge question marks surrounding the under-fire Ashley Young.

For Spurs, Kieran Trippier has failed to live up to the high standards he set himself last season, while Serge Aurier's future continues to look bleak in north London.


There are issues surrounding any potential deal for either club, however, with Milan viewing their academy star as a player for the present and the future. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are insistent on retaining Calabria at the club and ready to offer the fullback a new deal at the end of the season. Any deal put forward to the 22-year-old would be an improvement on his current deal, which earns him €1.1m net per season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message