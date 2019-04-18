Paul Ince Claims Man Utd Have 'Gone Backwards' Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Permanent Appointment

Paul Ince claims Manchester United have 'gone backwards' ever since announcing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager in late March.

United have lost three of their last five matches since the permanent appointment of the Norwegian, with their other two results being lethargic and unconvincing wins over West Ham and Watford in the league.

Their poor run continued on Tuesday as they were brushed aside 3-0 by Barcelona in the Champions League, leaving United great Ince to insist the club have not looked the same since confirming Solskjaer as their full time manager.

"What worries me is, since Ole’s been named permanent manager, United are a different team," he said while speaking to Paddy Power.

"They’re playing in a different way. When he was the interim manager they were creating chance after chance, and now he has the job permanently they’ve gone backwards! I always said the pressure would be on if he got it permanently."

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

The 46-year-old set a new Premier League record points haul for a manager in their first ten matches with 26, prompting the club to heed calls from both supporters and players alike to hand the former Cardiff manager a three-year-deal.

Now after the sheer size of the task at hand for Solskjaer has been made clear, Ince stated the team have reverted back to their old ways under previous manager Jose Mourinho, fearing the Red Devils made a mistake announcing the appointment before the summer.

"They’ve lost their way and how they’re playing now is no different to how they played under Jose Mourinho – allowing teams to come at them," he added.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I said that they should have waited until the end of the season before giving Ole the permanent job. If you’d have waited until the end of the season, United would secure top four and then you give him the job."