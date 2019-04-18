Sergio Conceicao Reveals Why Porto 'Deserved More' After Champions League Exit to Liverpool

By 90Min
April 18, 2019

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has revealed he believes the outcome of their quarter final Champions League tie with Liverpool was 'unfair', in spite of the 6-1 aggregate defeat.

The Reds ran riot in the second half of Wednesday's second leg in Portugal, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk all adding to Sadio Mane's first half opener, giving Jurgen Klopp's side a 4-1 win on the night. However, Conceicao is unsure that the scoreline reflects the match.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the Porto boss explained: “Liverpool only had four shots on goal and scored four goals which demonstrates the quality of their team.

“I think it is unfair. We deserved more, the public deserved more, but we gave a very positive image of Portuguese football."

Jurgen Klopp's defence had to weather a first half storm from Porto before Mane poked home from a scuffed Salah shot to essentially put the tie to bed before half-time.

The Portuguese champions had it all to do after last week's 2-0 first-leg defeat at Anfield, where first half strikes from Naby Keita and Firmino put one Liverpool foot into the Champions League semi-final - another result by which Conceicao feels aggrieved.

He added: “We did not deserve to come away from Anfield with a two-goal difference. Today we knew it was possible, we prepared a strategy that I think was appropriate, and at first we did well at all levels. The one time our opponents entered our penalty area, it was a goal.

“The strength coming from the stands made me shiver. We have played our part in Europe. My players were fantastic."

The 44-year-old is not wrong - Porto did play their part this season. After going unbeaten through the group stages, the Dragoes impressively overcame a 2-1 deficit in the last 16 against Serie A's Roma to reach the quarter finals.

As for Liverpool, Wednesday's victory has set up a mouth-watering tie in the last four against Barcelona, who saw off Premier League opposition with consummate ease on Tuesday in the shape of Manchester United.

The first leg will take place at the Camp Nou on 1 May, as the Reds look to reach their second successive Champions League final. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message