Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy Hopeful New Stadium Could Host Champions League Final

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is hoping to see major European sporting events held at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after the club's new home had its long awaited opening earlier this month.

To date the club have played three senior matches at their new ground since its official opening, including a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final.

The new 62,062 seater arena is already capable of hosting NFL matches, with a specially fitted pitch underneath installed after a deal was agreed to host two regular season games every year for the next decade. However, Levy is looking to go further still, hoping to utilise the multipurpose venue for other European occasions.

“We have been delighted with the reaction from our fans and all visitors since we officially opened our new home two weeks ago. Our aim was always to create an iconic multi-use venue capable of hosting world-class events," he told Standard Sport.

“We have the top UEFA stadium status, which means the venue is fit to stage any European football event, and we believe the stadium’s extensive capabilities, particularly the flexibility of having two surfaces, mean we can host a vast range of world-class sporting and entertainment events.

“We’d be open to having conversations if the relevant organisations were interested in using our stadium."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

If Spurs are to host a future Champions League final then they must stake their claim to the UEFA Executive Committee, who gather in September to discuss which stadium will host the competition's upcoming finals from 2021-23.

Currently, the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul has been chosen for next year's showpiece event, while Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Saint Petersburg's Gazprom Arena will compete to host the 2021 final.