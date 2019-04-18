Wolves vs Brighton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Wolves welcome Brighton to Molineux as they hope to return to winning ways and boost their bid in finishing as the 'best of the rest' in the Premier League.

Seventh place could be enough for a spot in the Europa League qualifiers next season and Wolves are currently level on points with Leicester City in the race for European competition.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Qualifying for Europe in their first season back in the Premier League would represent a great season for Wolves, and a win here would go along way in achieving that.

While Wolves are aiming high, their opponents just want to stay in the division. Brighton suffered a devastating lost at home to relegation rivals Cardiff last time out, with the defeat leaving them just two points above the relegation zone with five games remaining.

Check out 90min's preview for Saturday's clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 20 April What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Molineux Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Special (Sky Sports News) Referee? Craig Pawson

Team News

Nuno Espirito Santo has a fully fit squad to chose from despite pushing his 19-man squad to the limit this season. Captain Conor Coady, Matt Doherty, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez have featured in every league game this season.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Anthony Knockaert misses the second game of this three match suspension, other than that, Chris Hughton has a clean bill of health.

Yves Bissouma and Martin Montoya will be pushing for recalls after being left out against Cardiff.

Predicted Lineups

Wolves Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Dendoncker, Castro; Jota, Jimenez. Brighton Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Bissouma, Grob, Propper; Jahanbakhsh, Murray, March.

Head to Head Record

The sides have met in three different divisions over the past 25 years, with Brighton holding the advantage.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

In total, Brighton have won 15 games with Wolves victorious on six occasions and there have been six draws between the sides.

Glenn Murray netted his 100th goal for Brighton as they won the reverse fixture 1-0 in October last year.

Brighton have triumphed in the last three matches without conceding a goal, and the hosts haven't won this fixture since April 2006.

Recent Form

Wolves have been surprisingly inconsistent lately, drawing with Chelsea and beating Manchester United twice but losing to Burnley and Southampton in the process. Their biggest blow came in the FA Cup semi-final when they squandered a 2-0 lead against Watford and lost 3-2 after extra time.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Brighton are in woeful form at the moment, having lost their last five games without scoring a goal in that same period.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five matches:

Wolves Brighton Southampton 3-1 Wolves (13/04) Brighton 0-2 Cardiff City (16/04) Watford 3-2 Wolves (07/04) Brighton 0-5 Bournemouth (13/04) Wolves 2-1 Manchester United (02/04) Brighton 0-1 Manchester City (06/04)* Burnley 2-0 Wolves (30/03) Chelsea 3-0 Brighton (03/04)

Wolves 2-1 Manchester United (16/03) Brighton 0-1 Southampton (30/03)



Prediction

Both teams are on bad runs and need wins for different reasons. Wolves last lost at home in January while Brighton are terrible on the road.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Wolves have forwards who can hurt Brighton, who are struggling to find the back of the net, and rely heavily on the ageing legs of Murray to provide goals. It will be a hard-fought contest from both sides, but Wolves' quality and home advantage should see them through.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Brighton