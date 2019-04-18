Yeovil Town Ladies' Relegation From Women's Super League Confirmed Following 5-0 Defeat to Reading

April 18, 2019

Yeovil Town Ladies lost 5-0 to Reading on Wednesday night, as their relegation from the Women’s Super League was confirmed.

The Glovers are now guaranteed to finish bottom of the table, as they are relegated with three games to play. It is the third consecutive season that they have finished bottom, as their fate was finally sealed at The Avenue Stadium.

Reading won thanks to a first half strike from Fara Williams, before second half braces from Lauren Bruton and Millie Farrow sealed the win for the Royals. They now sit sixth in the table, almost certain to finish mid table.

The defeat finally confirmed relegation for Yeovil Town, with the Glovers having been bottom of the table all season. It has been a difficult season on and off the pitch, with Lee Burch’s side winning just twice all year.

Yeovil have also struggled off the pitch, with financial problems impacting them massively. It resulted in a ten-point deduction for the Glovers, as the club entered administration soon after as they prepare for life in the Championship.

As well as this, Yeovil are considering reverting back to a part-time status in order to maintain their financial status. They turned professional at the start of the season, but financial struggles that resulted in staff cuts mean that they may be forced to reverse their status.

Yeovil currently sit on minus three points, 12 points away from tenth place Everton who sit above them. Both of their league victories this season came against the Toffees, as they won 1-0 on both occasions in November and March.

While Yeovil will go down to the Championship, Manchester United Women earned promotion to the Women’s Super League on Wednesday night. The Red Devils beat Aston Villa 5-0 to secure their promotion, as their first season as a reformed side ends in success.

Tottenham are the other team in the Championship promotion spots, as they trail United by just seven points. They face a crucial game on Sunday afternoon, as they travel to third place Charlton Athletic who are only four points behind Spurs with three games to play.

Elsewhere in the Women’s Super League, Birmingham City beat Everton 3-1 to close the gap on third place Chelsea. Arsenal and Manchester City continue their battle for the Super League title, as the Gunners sit one point clear with a game in hand against Everton on Sunday.

