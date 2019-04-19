Aaron Ramsey Expected to Return From Hamstring Knock in '2 or 3 Weeks' After Going Off in Napoli Win

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has claimed that midfielder Aaron Ramsey will return to action in 'two or three weeks' after going off during their Europa League win over Napoli.

Ramsey, 28, had to be substituted 34 minutes into their 1-0 quarter-final second-leg win with what appeared to be a hamstring injury - prompting fears the Welshman had made his final appearance for the Gunners.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The midfielder will join Juventus at the end of the season once his contract with the north London club expires, although Emery is confident fans will see Ramsey in an Arsenal shirt again before the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Emery said: "His progress this season is amazing. At the beginning (of the season), he was a little confused maybe, because he is in the last year of his contract.

"For us, and for me, he is a very important player but his confusion maybe did not help us at some moments in the season - not like his performances now.

I really, really hope we see Aaron Ramsey again in an Arsenal shirt. His hamstrings tend not to be the most reliable, best to get him off now and keep him safe for the run-in. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) April 18, 2019

"In his last few performances he has been helping us a lot - and in some of the key moments of this season. His injury is bad news and I don't know how long he will be out of the team, maybe two or three weeks."

It means that Ramsey could in fact make his final appearance for Arsenal in the Europa League final May 29, provided they beat Valencia in their semi final, setting up a final between either Eintracht Frankfurt or Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal and Spurs have both reached the semi-final of a European competition in the same season for the first time in the clubs’ history.



North London Super Cup loading… pic.twitter.com/dYQ0GumMy5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2019

Ramsey has scored 65 goals in 371 games for Arsenal since arriving from Cardiff City in 2008, winning three FA Cups in what's been over a decade at the Emirates.