Alexandre Lacazette Reveals Unai Emery's Pre-Match Tactics Following Win Over Napoli

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has said that manager Unai Emery told them to be attacking from the beginning of their Europa League second leg quarter-final tie against Napoli on Thursday.

The Gunners put in an impressive performance in Naples, with Lacazette scoring a free-kick to give Arsenal a 1-0 win on the night and a 3-0 victory on aggregate.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

With the victory, Arsenal inflicted only the second home loss of Napoli's season. Lacazette attributed the Gunners' assured performance to Emery's instructions of looking to be positive from the start, rather than just trying to defend their 2-0 lead from the first leg.

"The manager wanted us to score, he knew it was going to be difficult for Napoli to score four goals," he told RMC Sport (via the Metro)

"Everyone was supportive. We could have played better, done better with the ball but we're not going to complain."

Manager Unai Emery, speaking in his post-match press conference, (as reported by the Metro) said that he was satisfied with how his team had carried out his instructions and how they kept their composure in a difficult away tie.

"I'm very proud of my players, very proud of our work. Here we showed the players have the habit to play matches against good teams, good players, good atmosphere like here. We wanted more possession and to control the match with the ball.

"We didn't do all I wanted but in the positioning, above all in the first half, we were very good. We pressed well against them, they want to win back possession with combinations. We did big pressing against them and were in their box on a lot of moments, [creating] the possibility to score."

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"Our objective was to score, we did that, and after also to win and think to do one step, being consistent in 90 minutes," he added.

Arsenal will play Spanish side Valencia in the semi-finals, with the first leg taking place on 2 May at the Emirates with the return leg at the Mestalla on the 9th.

Arsenal are also looking to qualify for next season's Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Premier League. They are currently sitting in fourth place, ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea due to their superior goal difference.

💪 Six clean sheets in our last seven competitive appearances



Goals conceded since March 8...



⛔️ - Manchester United

⛔️ - Rennes

⛔️ - Newcastle United

1️⃣ - Everton

⛔️ - Napoli

⛔️ - Watford

⛔️ - Napoli



Progress 👊 pic.twitter.com/LGU49ulkoi — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 19, 2019

The Gunners play Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.