Barcelona 'Revisit Possibility' of Signing Richarlison in Deal That Would Cost More Than €50m

Barcelona have reconsidered pursuing a summer deal for Everton's Richarlison, as they remain on the lookout for an alternative to Luis Suarez.

The Blaugrana have tracked Richarlison since before he made the move to the Premier League in 2017, but have so far decided against attempting to lure him to Camp Nou.

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

However, that could all be about to change, as Marca claim Barcelona officials have again discussed the possibility of trying to sign Richarlison this summer.

The 21-year-old has managed 12 Premier League goals this season, forcing his way into Tite's plans for the Brazil national team. His rapid development is said to have impressed Barcelona, who now view him as a serious option for the summer.

Ernesto Valverde's side have struggled in their search, with plenty of targets dropping off their radar in recent weeks. Krzysztof Piatek opted to join Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Luka Jovic is said to favour a move to Real Madrid, while Manchester United would demand too much to part with Marcus Rashford.

Cost could also prove to be a problem in their pursuit of Richarlison. Everton have no need to part ways with their star, who is under contract until the summer of 2023, and could easily demand over €50m to sign him.

This price tag may scare Barcelona away, and the fact that he does not yet hold a European passport is also seen to be a potential issue. Richarlison would have to be registered as one of the club's non-EU players, and director of football Eric Abidal is not keen on using one of their three spots on the Everton man.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Currently, Malcom, Arthur and Arturo Vidal occupy those three non-EU positions, and Richarlison's arrival would mean one of those three would have to be moved on.

Barcelona are yet to make a decision on whether they will pursue Richarlison, but he is said to be near the top of their wish list. However, they will face competition from Milan, who have long been linked with the Brazilian.