Jurgen Klopp Reveals Plans for Joe Gomez After Defender Returns From Injury in Porto Win

Liverpool have received a major boost in the Premier League title race with the news that Joe Gomez is now available for selection after a long period on the sidelines.

The centre back was in fantastic form at the heart of the Reds' defence earlier in the season until he broke his leg against Burnley in December.

Gomez got a run out for the Under-23s against Leicester last week before booking his senior return in the Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto on Wednesday evening, making a second half substitute appearance at right full back.

Speaking about the defender's return from injury and as quoted by MEN, Jurgen Klopp said: “Absolutely [he looks strong]. Ox and Joe both did really well at Leicester, it was a brilliant game by all of the boys, to be honest, I watched it back. It looked really good.

“It’s clear they still need time to get full match fitness but it’s nice to have them back and now Joe first as an option. He played right full back, we need him as this option as well."

The Liverpool boss knows his versatility in defence could prove to be a valuable asset with plenty of must win games on the horizon.

He added: “We all know he played a wonderful season at the centre half position until his injury, but he can play both and it’s good to have him.”

As mentioned by Klopp, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also making a positive recovery from a serious knee injury and could be in contention to feature in the next couple of weeks.

Liverpool travel to Cardiff on Sunday looking to take all three points and continue to keep the pressure on Manchester City in their quest to become Premier League champions.