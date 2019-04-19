Juventus vs Fiorentina Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Following the massive disappointment of their Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax in midweek, Juventus will look to wrap up Serie A on Saturday when they host Fiorentina.

La Vecchia Signora will likely field their strongest XI possible to ensure things go without a hitch as they seek to confirm an eighth consecutive league title in Italy's top flight.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are tenth after a dreadful run of form extinguished any hope of qualifying for next season's Europa League.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 20 April What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Juventus Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier 1 Referee? Fabrizio Pasqua

Team News

With just Serie A up for grabs between now and the end of the season for Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri has little reason to rest players like he did in the defeat at SPAL prior to the Ajax defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo should start up front, consigning youngster Moise Kean to a place on the bench, while Juan Cuadrado could feature on the right in place of Paulo Dybala, who will miss with a quadricep injury.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Marko Pjaca is Fiorentina's only injury absentee, but new manager Vincenzo Montella's recent switch to a back three will likely force exciting attacked Federico Chiesa into a wing-back role, where he played during the 0-0 draw with Bologna.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Rugani, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Bernardeschi. Fiorentina Lafont; Milenkovic, Pezzela, Ceccherini; Chiesa, Veretout, Benassi, Biraghi; Muriel, Simeone.

Head to Head Record





In the 177 fixtures between the two teams in all competitions, Juve are dominant with 82 wins to Fiorentina's 39, with the remaining 56 occasions ending in draws.





In the last ten games, Juventus have won eight, with Fiorentina failing to breach the Serie A champions' defence in the three most recent games.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Recent Form





Revered as one of Europe's finest teams, Juventus have lost twice in quick succession, having been defeated just five times in all competitions prior to April. However, their Serie A record over the season still boasts an impressive 27 wins from 32 games.





Contrastingly, a horrifyingly bad run of form saw Montella brought in as Fiorentina manager following the departure of Stefano Pioli.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

La Viola haven't won in Serie A since mid February and, while scoring hasn't been an issue until recently, defensive issues have halted any progress they would have been hoping to make.





Here's how each team has fared in their last five fixtures.





Juventus Fiorentina Juventus 1-2 Ajax (16/4) Fiorentina 0-0 Bologna (14/4) SPAL 2-1 Juventus (13/4) Fiorentina 0-1 Frosinone (7/4) Ajax 1-1 Juventus (10/4) Roma 2-2 Fiorentina (3/4) Juventus 2-1 Milan (6/4) Fiorentina 1-1 Torino (31/3) Cagliari 0-2 Juventus (2/4) Cagliari 2-1 Fiorentina (15/3)

Prediction





Juventus won't be at their best following Ajax's dizzying display at the Allianz on Wednesday, but Fiorentina won't have the skilful players in central areas to expose Italy's top team like the Eredivisie giants did.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

While most Bianconeri fans will be hoping for a rout in the hope it may obliterate the Champions League nightmares which materialised in midweek.



