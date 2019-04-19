Liverpool Respond to Barcelona's Decision to Increase Ticket Prices for Champions League Semi-Final

Liverpool have confirmed that they will raise the ticket prices for travelling Barcelona fans in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, and use the extra funds to subsidise their own fans' costs.

The Blaugrana will charge Liverpool supporters €119 per ticket to watch the first leg at the Camp Nou, just as they did in previous rounds of the competitions, leaving many fans furious at the high cost of following the Reds.

Barcelona charging #LFC fans €119 for tickets for the first leg at the Nou Camp. As a result Liverpool will charge Barca fans €119 for the game at Anfield and use the €31 extra to subsidise tickets for the 4,600 Kopites travelling to Spain. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) April 18, 2019

However, in a post on their official website, Liverpool confirmed plans to counteract the price hike by charging Barcelona fans the same fee.

They wrote: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm that an allocation of 4,620 away tickets has been provided for the Champions League semi-final clash with FC Barcelona on Wednesday May 1 at Camp Nou.

"All away tickets are priced at €119, which is in line with FC Barcelona’s pricing structure for the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League.

"As a result, LFC will charge Barcelona supporters a reciprocal ticket price of €119 in the return leg at Anfield on Tuesday May 7. The additional revenue from this higher ticket pricing will be used to subsidise Liverpool supporters for their tickets, reducing the price by €31 to €88.

"The club believes parity of pricing is the most logical approach and remains committed to working with UEFA, ECA (European Club Association) and other member clubs with a view to introducing a more structured ticket pricing process for Champions League matches."

This is not the first time that Barcelona have drawn criticism from English fans, as Manchester United opted to boost the prices for their quarter-final tie with Ernesto Valverde's men in response to Barca's ticket price hike.

UEFA are said to be considering implementing a price cap on tickets in both the Champions League and Europa League, following several complains from fans in the last round.

Tottenham Hotspur opted to charge Manchester City fans £60 for an away ticket to their quarter-final tie, which is twice what a ticket to the same match in the Premier League would cost, as teams agreed to a limit of £30 for domestic tickets.