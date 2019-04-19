Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Mauricio Pochettino's Best Available Spurs Lineup

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Etihad Stadium for the second time in four days to face Manchester City in the Premier League this Saturday.

Spurs emerged triumphant from a scintillating 4-4 aggregate draw on away goals, the stellar second leg capturing the hearts and imagination of all watching. Heung-min Son was the hero of the tie for the north Londoners, netting three times across the two matches, whilst Fernando Llorente scrambled home the deciding goal late on.

They sit in third position in the Premier League having won their last two games in the competition. There is a 16 point gap to opponents City in second place, the hosts having won all bar one game in domestic competition this calendar year.

Here's the team Mauricio Pochettino could field for the rematch.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Hugo Lloris (GK) - A testing campaign for Spurs' captain could unexpectedly culminate in European glory. He is one of the few men in the side who has experienced a Champions League semi-final, Lloris having played during Lyon's defeat to Bayern Munich in 2010.

Kieran Trippier (RWB) - The England international was poor during Wednesday night's victory at the Etihad and was fortunate to end up on the winning side. He twice allowed Raheem Sterling to get away from him as the City winger notched a brace.

Davinson Sánchez (RCB) - Injury to Moussa Sissoko is likely to force Pochettino into a reshuffle, with Sánchez a possible beneficiary. He must improve on some sub-par performances this year if Tottenham are to once again trump their Premier League rivals.

Toby Alderweireld (CB) - The 30-year-old looked so assured during the second half in midweek. In a high pressure situation he stood up to be counted, courageously confronting a Citizens onslaught.





Jan Vertonghen (LCB) - Like his Belgian compatriot, Vertonghen was vital in securing the slenderest of victories. He rose like a salmon time after time to head away a barrage of high balls into the area in the closing stages.

Ben Davies (LWB) - Danny Rose's exploits down the left flank in the second leg will have left him exhausted. That is far from ideal preparation for another contest at City's fortress; Pochettino would be wise to rest the England man in favour of the equally adept Davies.

Midfielders

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Victor Wanyama (CM) - The opening minutes against Pep Guardiola's men did not belong to the Kenyan. He looked leggy, lagging behind the quicksilver Kyle Walker. However, he grew into the game and then some, bulldozing opposition attacks and tirelessly shutting down space.

Dele Alli (CM) - The imposed changes Pochettino made in the 4-3 defeat (which was really a win) saw Alli drop into a deeper role requiring greater attention on defensive duties. It was by no means a woeful display from the 23-year-old thereafter, though he struggled to take a hold of proceedings.

Christian Eriksen (CAM) - The self-confessed luckiest man on the planet was influential in drawing blood from City, yet nearly undid all of his good work with a senseless backpass. Sterling jabbed home what would have been the winner from Sergio Agüero's squared ball, only for VAR to correctly rule the latter offside.

Forwards

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Lucas Moura (CF) - Three crisp finishes against Huddersfield Town last weekend saw Moura claim the first ever hat-trick at the majestic new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool will be mighty thankful if he can repeat that on Saturday.

Heung-min Son (ST) - There is no doubt who the star was for the Lilywhites against City. A fierce drive in the first leg gave his side the advantage before he swept home to level things on the night at the Etihad. Son was not done there of course, a peach of a shot hurtling beyond Ederson for an unexpected lead.