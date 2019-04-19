Maurizio Sarri Provides Update on Eden Hazard's Fitness Following Substitution in Slavia Prague Win

April 19, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that he does not believe Eden Hazard's ankle injury is anything serious, insisting that the Belgian should be fit for Monday's meeting with Burnley.

In the early stages of Thursday's 4-3 win over Slavia Prague, Hazard found himself sent to the floor several times as a result of multiple knocks to his ankle. He continued the game - sporting rips in his sock from the collisions - before being substituted after 65 minutes.

He required treatment on multiple occasions, but Sarri insisted that he is not overly concerned by the injury.

When asked about Hazard's condition, Sarri said: "Nothing serious, I hope. It's only a strong knock. But I think we can recover him for the next match."

The Blues raced into an early 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Pedro and Olivier Giroud, alongside an unfortunate own goal from Slavia's Simon Deli. They were 4-1 up at half-time, but conceded two goals shortly after the break to ensure the second half was uncomfortable for Sarri's men.

The Italian was quick to highlight just how often Chelsea seem to capitulate after the interval, but also admitted that Slavia's work rate deserved plenty of credit.


He added: "As usual in the last two months, we started very badly in the second half. We need a solution. We need to solve this problem. 


"In the last 10 matches, we started like in this match [in the second half]. It's a big problem. We have to concede it's a match for qualification, not for three points, but probably at the end of the first half we thought we were qualified.

"But against these opponents, it's not true. They have physical numbers. I have never seen something like that [Slavia's fitness] in the last 20 years.The number of accelerations, the metres in high speed, the running... I've never seen anything like that in these opponents.

"So, the second half clearly could be difficult for us, but we did something wrong. In the first 10 or 15 minutes of that half, they scored from 18 metres without being opposed, twice."

