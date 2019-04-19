Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Plays Down Expectations for 'Quick Fix' Spending Spree in Summer Window

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned that there is no 'quick fix' to the club's current struggles, and that a 'realistic' approach must be taken to the summer transfer window.

While perhaps not the news that some fans expecting a huge spend on numerous players will want to hear, Solskjaer acknowledged that there is a 'lot of work to be done' and still a need for 'rebuilding' if the club is to seriously challenge for major trophies in the coming years.

With rumours that United are targeting young emerging stars like Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Declan Rice, as well as the potential to land an established world class centre-back, there is speculation that the summer budget could reach £250m.

Solskjaer has confirmed that new players will be brought in, but he has stressed that patience will be necessary as no amount of spending will turn United into title contenders overnight.

"I've been speaking to the club and we know we have to be realistic here," the 46-year-old said as he spoke at his weekly press conference on Friday.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"We that there is a job to be done, there's no quick fix, it's not like buy seven players and suddenly we're in the right shape. We are where we are, we have to take it step by step. Of course there will be signings made in the summer, but there also has to be thought."

But Solskjaer cannot rely on new signings. He knows the existing players at his disposal must do more after allegedly accusing them of not giving 100 per cent against Barcelona.

That will start with pre-season and seeing which players have the right attitude and mentality, who has taken care of themselves over the summer and who is immediately ready to work.

"I can't wait for pre-season to come. There will be some additions, that's one side of it. But the players have got to come back knowing what's expected of them on the first day of pre-season," the Norwegian explained.

"It's not like in the 1990s where you come back overweight and then we start to work. They've got to do the job and take ownership of that over the holidays and that will be great to see who's coming back ready."