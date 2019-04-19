Philippe Coutinho Explains 'Fingers in Ears' Goal Celebration as He Fights Back Against Critics

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has explained the reasoning behind his goal celebration in the Champions League against Manchester United at Camp Nou this week, with the Brazilian putting his fingers in his ears as if to block out the criticism he has received in recent months.

Coutinho had struggled to reach the levels expected of a €160m signing billed as a replacement for club legend Andres Iniesta. But his performance against United on Tuesday was among his best for Barcelona and he wanted to make his critics aware that he is not listening to what they have to say.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Now, an Instagram story has revealed what was going through his head in that moment.

"We should never listen to people who will de-motivate us because their speeches only deviate us from the real focus we should take," the 26-year-old posted on the social media platform.

"Never in my life [have] I disrespected anyone, inside or out of football."

Coutinho still hasn't played a full 90 minutes for Barça since January, but he has started seven of the club's nine games in all competitions since the start of March.

In the next round of the Champions League he will face former club Liverpool for the first time since leaving the Premier League side for Barça in January 2018. It remains to be seen what kind of reception he will get from the fans who adored him.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Barça forward Luis Suarez will also be facing Liverpool for the first time since he made the switch from Merseyside to Catalonia in the summer of 2014. The Uruguayan scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for the club and won a Premier League Golden Boot in 2013/14.