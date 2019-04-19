Philippe Coutinho Reveals Excitement Ahead of Liverpool Return in Champions League Semi Final

Philippe Coutinho has revealed he is looking forward to returning to Merseyside following confirmation that Liverpool and Barcelona will thrash out a Champions League semi-final, with the second leg at Anfield taking place on May 7.

Coutinho made the blockbuster move to the Catalans in January 2018 after enjoying five years with the Reds and will be looking to put his emotions aside as he bids to reach a first Champions League final.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

In a Q&A with Nissan Football on Instagram relayed by the Liverpool Echo, Barcelona's number seven was asked a series of questions submitted by fans.

One fan asked: "How do you feel about playing against Liverpool?"

To which the Brazilian replied: "Very excited!"

Another question put to the midfielder by a fan was: "Favourite Champions League moment of all time?"

To which the 26-year-old revealed: "My hat-trick against Spartak Moscow."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Coutinho bagged three goals in his side's 7-0 demolition of Spartak Moscow in last season's Champions League group stage and naming it as his favourite memory of the competition will strike a chord with Liverpool supporters.





Considering he scored an absolutely screamer against Manchester United on Tuesday evening which helped secure their elimination, the Moscow memory may have come as a surprise, although fans in the Kop will undoubtedly look fondly on both incidents.

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their bid to challenge for both the Champions League and Premier League titles with the news that versatile defender Joe Gomez is fit and ready for selection.