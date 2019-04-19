Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 35

It's here. Gameweek 35. A pivotal, pivotal gameweek at that too, for it's the final double gameweek of the season. That's right, this is the last chance to accrue big boy points.

So, ready your triple captains, activate your bench boosts or take a punt on your free hit - that is, if you've been smart enough to save any of those.

But, first, for Christ's sake (it is Easter weekend), take a look at Who's Hot and Who's Not in Premier League Fantasy Football.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Ben Foster: He was hot last week, but now he's scalding. A whopping 57,278 players have brought him in for this week - that's over 31,000 more than anyone else. And it's easy to see why - not only does the Englishman have a double gameweek on the calendar, he has a double gameweek against Huddersfield and Southampton.

That's the first and fourth-lowest scorers in the league. Tasty.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Bernd Leno: Yes, Leno is back in the fantasy good books. At 25,505 transfers in so far this gameweek, the German is sitting proudly in second place behind the Watford custodian, and no wonder, with clashes against an on-the-beach Crystal Palace side and a flip-flop-purchasing Wolves team.

For everyone involved, the holidays have come early!

Who's Not







Neil Etheridge: A lot of people are getting rid of Ederson this week, and even though we can understand that - he has two tough games against Spurs and Manchester United in the diary - he still has two games!

What do you make of our predictions ahead of a jam packed bank holiday weekend of football? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hVgXNBZXSs — 90min (@90min_Football) April 19, 2019

Take Etheridge, on the other hand, who has a paltry one to contend with, and it's against free-scoring table-toppers Liverpool!

Defenders

Who's Hot







Craig Cathcart: The Northern Irish centre half is the most-picked defender as it stands because, well, see the text about Ben Foster.

Lads, it's Huddersfield and Southampton. Do the business.







Trent Alexander-Arnold: 40,560 wise souls have brought in the 20-year-old right back this week, and it's really hard to argue with it. Sure, you could say he has no double gameweek, and it would be a valid retort. The problem is, that one game is against Cardiff, who the Reds smashed 4-1 in October.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And, with only Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves on the horizon, this one has legs, too.

Who's Not







Ricardo Pereira: A lot of people have opted to get rid of Jose Holebas this week, which goes against everything you've read about Watford players so far...until you realise he's out with a hamstring injury. So definitely don't pick him, and don't replace him with Ricardo Pereira, because he's the leader of the cast-offs in the defensive category this week.

48,046 have chucked him so far, and with one just one game against West Ham to look forward to, before fixtures against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea to end the season, it doesn't take a rocket scientist, does it?

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Lucas Moura: Last week, we saw the Harry-Kane-is-out-boost propel Son Heung-min up the desirables ladder, and he's back again this week, taking second place after a two-goal showing in midweek against Saturday's opponents City.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

But it's the Brazilian who has nabbed top spot from him, and in emphatic fashion, with 144,337 people watching his hat-trick against Huddersfield and substitution against the Citizens and thinking 'I'll have some of that, please'.

David Brooks: After a topsy-turvy season, Bournemouth topseyed once more last week with a five-goal showing against Brighton. Many have subsequently jumped on Ryan Fraser, who was excellent that day, but some clever folk have also looked at David Brooks, and his goal and assist against the Seagulls, and reasoned that he might be a better option at £5.1m.





Who's Not

Eden Hazard: He did have some decent competition from Everton's Richarlison this week, but once again it's the diminutive Belgian who has somehow nabbed the Coldest Midfielder in Fantasy Football title. What?!?

Another crazy game in Europe for a Premier League team!https://t.co/stfV9hOLtC — 90min (@90min_Football) April 18, 2019

Actually, this time it's justified. Hazard is a doubt for the Burnley game, after some overly zealous Czech defending in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final, and he has no game to return for after that. Simple.

Forwards

Who's Hot







Sergio Aguero: You know who's good in the big games? Sergio Aguero. This is a fact. Since his introduction to the Premier League, the Argentine has 43 goals against the 'top six' in 64 appearances. That's 14 more than any of his competitors in that time.

This hasn't gone unnoticed, with 91,653 bringing Aguero in, the third-most of any forward.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Callum Wilson: Sure, Raul Jimenez may have retained his crown from the last gameweek as the most brought-in forward in Fantasy, but that's not quite as impressive as Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, who was down and out in the definitively 'Not' hot camp last week.

Yet here he is, from zero to hero, back in the big leagues, with 104,001 people placing their trust back in the Englishman - only 11,000 less than the Mexican managed.

Who's Not







Jamie Vardy: Lots and lots of people have deserted Troy Deeney this week, considering the combative striker's upcoming three-game ban, but they still weren't as plentiful as those getting shot of Foxes forward Jamie Vardy. Not as plentiful by more than 60,000 people, to be clear.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Yes, a whopping 152,365 have cast Vardy aside as it stands, despite the 32-year-old's impressive record of eight goals and two assists in his last eight appearances. Leicester's unfavourable schedule is what's done it, especially those pesky final fixtures.





But the Englishman will not be afraid: his combined record against City, Chelsea and Arsenal reads 15 goals in 24 appearances. Whether those deserters will rue this decision remains to be seen.

