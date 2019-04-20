Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson's Best Available Eagles Lineup

Crystal Palace take the trip across London to face Champions League hopefuls Arsenal on Sunday, as the Eagles look to finish the season strongly and soar towards the top half of the table.

Having failed to maintain any sort of consistent form for the majority of the campaign, Palace have been looking over their shoulders for most of this season. However, with Premier League football all but guaranteed for another season, Roy Hodgson's men will be hoping to put a good run of form together as the season draws to a close.

Although a trip to the Emirates Stadium seems a tough task on paper, Palace will be confident going into this fixture as they have the seventh best away record in the league. With Arsenal expected to dominate possession on Sunday, Hodgson will want a team that can hurt the home side on the counter-attack.

Here's a look at how the Eagles could line up for Sunday's clash...

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Vicente Guaita (GK) - The Spaniard has been been a safe pair of hands between the sticks since getting his chance as first choice keeper. The former Getafe man is likely to be busy on Sunday in his attempts to keep out a fierce Arsenal attack.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - The young English full back has attracted serious interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs and Sunday afternoon may be one of the final times Palace fans get to see him don the Eagles jersey.

Martin Kelly (CB) - Injuries to the usual starting pair of Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins will see Kelly retain his spot at the back. He will face the tricky task of marking Alexandre Lacazette, who scored Arsenal's winner at Napoli in midweek.





Scott Dann (CB) - Dann forms the other half of this deputy centre back pairing. The English defender featured in away wins at Leicester and Burnley earlier this year and will be hoping for another professional away performance on Sunday afternoon.





Patrick van Aanholt (LB) - Arguably one of Palace's most consistent performers over the past couple of seasons, the Dutch full back is sure to keep his place for the trip to Arsenal.

Midfielders

Andros Townsend (RM) - Goals away at Liverpool and Manchester City this season will give the former Newcastle player confidence going into this tie. While expected to play a more reserved role on Sunday, Townsend will look to help his side on the counter-attack wherever possible.

James McArthur (CM) - The Glaswegian has started every game for the Eagles this season and is an integral part of the way his side play. Nothing is expected to change on Sunday, as the former Wigan man will look to nullify the threat of Arsenal's attacking midfielders.

Luka Milivojevic (CM) - An excellent free-kick last time out at home to City wasn't enough to earn his side an unlikely point. However, the Serbian's set-piece prowess will be key for Palace on Sunday, as they seek to take advantage of a makeshift Gunners defence.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (CM) - Despite featuring regularly throughout this season, the Senegal international did not start in the Eagles' previous two victories over Newcastle and Huddersfield. The former West Ham man is likely to be needed on Sunday to disrupt a busy Gunners midfield.

Wilfried Zaha (LM) - Palace's key man for several seasons now, Zaha is the first name on every one of Hodgson's team sheets. His ability to dribble at pace at opposition defenders will be crucial to his team's chances of an away win.

Forward

Christian Benteke (ST) - The Belgian international will be desperate to get on the scoresheet on Sunday, as he has so far failed to register a goal this season. An unwanted stat for most players, let alone a striker. Benteke's aerial presence is likely to provide a threat to Arsenal's defence and could see him finally break his duck for this season.