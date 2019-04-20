Cardiff City vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's Best Available Reds Lineup

Liverpool travel to Wales to take on Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday, as they look to navigate the next obstacle in their title charge.

The Reds are in fine form after picking up their eighth consecutive victory with an impressive 4-1 win away to Porto, booking their place in the last four of the Champions League next month.

Jurgen Klopp has no real injury concerns ahead of Sunday's clash, as Dejan Lovren is expected to be fit following a midweek illness which ruled him out of the trip to Portugal.

Defender Joe Gomez is also fit to play, with the 21-year-old returning from an ankle injury as a second-half substitute on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen whether Klopp will hand him his first start since December this weekend.

Here's how Liverpool could lineup at the Cardiff City Stadium for Sunday's crucial match.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - His clean sheet against Chelsea last weekend was his 18th of the season - no other Premier League keeper has more.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - The 20-year-old assisted Mohamed Salah superbly for Liverpool's second against Porto, with an inch-perfect through ball from midfield.

Joel Matip (CB) - Matip has deputised for Gomez very well in the second half of the season and should retain his place for at least another week.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The Dutchman, who can do no wrong at the minute, scored his fifth of the season against Porto, and has been nominated for PFA Player of the Year award.

Andy Robertson (LB) - Robertson has missed just two league games this season, one of which was October's 4-1 win over Cardiff.

Midfielders

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Fabinho (CM) - After a difficult first half of the campaign, Fabinho has grown into an important player for the Reds. The £43m signing was influential against Chelsea last Sunday, thwarting the Blues' attacks (one way or another) before they could begin.

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Henderson has been in good attacking form of late, contributing directly to four goals in Liverpool's last three games.

Naby Keita (CM) - Rested in midweek after two consecutive starts, Keita has been involved sporadically during his debut season but he should come back in to the side on Sunday.

Forwards

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Liverpool fans will have been rewatching his strike against Chelsea all week and Salah is one goal away from reaching 20 for the Premier League season.

Roberto Firmino (ST) - In Liverpool's last seven games, it was only the Chelsea victory in which Firmino was not directly involved in a goal. The Brazilian has registered five goals and three assists in that time.

Sadio Mane (LW) - Mane's stellar second half of the season has put him among the favourites for the end of the season awards - only Salah and Sergio Aguero have more league goals this campaign.