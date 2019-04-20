David de Gea & Paul Pogba to 'Demand Pay Rises' Amid Concerns Over Man Utd's CL Qualification

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Manchester United stars David de Gea and Paul Pogba have demanded significant pay rises at Old Trafford due to concerns over a Champions League penalty clause.

The star duo have been typically instrumental in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's revival of the Red Devils this term, though the long-term futures of both players remain unclear as both continue to be linked with moves away.

Pogba has been linked with a move to Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid, while De Gea remains locked in a contract stand-off at Old Trafford. According to the Times, both players are now demanding huge pay rises amid concerns that United's potential failure to qualify for the Champions League could see them penalised.

It is suggested that, should the Red Devils fail to finish in the top four and book their place in Europe's elite competition for next season, every first team player at Old Trafford could see their salary hit by a 25 percent reduction.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The same consequence is said to have occurred prior to Jose Mourinho's appointment in 2016. Concerns over a repeat scenario have subsequently arisen, with United currently sixth heading into the weekend's Premier League fixtures.

Solskjaer's side trail fourth-placed Arsenal by two points as they prepare to face Everton in a tough clash at Goodison Park on Sunday, and also crashed out of the Champions League quarter finals at the hands of Barcelona in midweek.

The prospect of having to settle for a place in next season's Europe League has subsequently prompted both De Gea and Pogba to seek tactical pay rises, which would compensate for the potential penalty.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message