Everton vs Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Best Available Lineup

Everton will host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon in what has become a game of magnificent importance for the away side.

Three points for United could be the catalyst which drives them to positive results against Manchester City and Chelsea in their next two games and propels them into the driving seat in the battle for a top four spot.

A loss would all but end their hopes of Champions League football next season and leave them with just two wins from their last eight games across all competitions.

Here's a look at how they could line up for Sunday's clash.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

David Ramos/GettyImages

David de Gea (GK) - United's number one comes into this game after making one of the most high profile mistakes of his career against Barcelona on Tuesday night. Lionel Messi's weak attempt slipped under the Spaniard's body and into the back of the net, all but sealing his side's fate. De Gea will be looking to bounce back with a solid performance and prove the doubters wrong.

Diogo Dalot (RB) - The 20-year-old has come up with some decent displays lately after failing to establish himself under Jose Mourinho. The versatile defender can play in a number of positions but will most likely be called upon at right back due to the suspension of Luke Shaw, pushing Ashley Young over to the left hand side.

Chris Smalling (CB) - The Englishman managed to stifle Messi in Barcelona's visit to Old Trafford (a task he couldn't replicate second time around) although he'll take heart from his first leg display.

Victor Lindelof (CB) - A man who seemed to struggle under his previous manager, Lindelof has now found his feet and asserted himself as the first choice starter alongside Smalling.

Ashley Young (LB) - United's captain will line up on the left hand side of defence due to the suspension of Luke Shaw. The 33-year-old has been criticised for recent poor displays so will be looking to rectify that against Everton.

Midfielders

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Scott McTominay (CM) - The Scotsman has produced performances showing maturity well beyond his years of late and has been a shining light in the doom and gloom surrounding United recently. With Herrera out injured, the youngster has taken his place and not let go.

Nemanja Matic (CM) - The Serbian has missed the last four games due to a combination of injury and illness, but returned to full training recently and Solskjaer has signalled he'll play a part in Sunday's clash.

Paul Pogba (CM) - The World Cup winner is enjoying his best ever season in front of goal, finding the back of the net 16 times and providing ten assists in all competitions.

Jesse Lingard (CAM) - After a stop start last few months due to a hamstring injury, Lingard is back to full fitness and should retain his place in the starting lineup. They'll be looking to him to find space in between the lines in order to open up Everton's defence.

Forwards

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Marcus Rashford (ST) - United's wonderkid has ten goals in the league this season and has thrived under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His last goal came at home to Watford four games ago, so he'll be looking to end his mini drought this weekend.

Romelu Lukaku (ST) - The ex-Everton man hasn't quite nailed down a place in the starting lineup for United recently and has gone five games without a goal. This comes after he managed to score a brace three games on the bounce back at the end of February leading into March. A meeting with his old team could be the perfect time to find a bit of form again.