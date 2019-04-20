Frenkie de Jong Gives Surprisingly Blunt Response Over Matthijs de Ligt's Potential Barcelona Move

Ajax sensation Frenkie de Jong has insisted that he 'does not care' whether or not teammate Matthijs de Ligt chooses to follow in his footsteps and sign for Barcelona.

Midfielder De Jong has already sealed a huge £65m deal which will see one of the most promising young midfielders arrive at Camp Nou next season, while he continues to lead his current side to Champions League heroics in the meantime.

Reports have suggested that Ajax captain De Ligt could also be set for a move to Barcelona in the summer but, as quoted by Calciomercato, De Jong said: "De Ligt with me at Barcelona? I don't care.

"He is the one who has to choose, and I will not interfere in his decision."

De Jong has starred alongside Ajax captain De Ligt as the Eredivisie side reached the semi finals of Europe's elite competition in midweek with a stunning second leg victory away to Juventus in the quarter finals.

The result saw the Amsterdam-based side conquer another side who have also been heavily linked with a move for De Ligt in Turin, though recent reports have indicated that Catalonia is De Ligt's more likely destination.

The potential capture of one of the most highly-rated young centre backs on the continent, alongside the arrival of De Jong, would come as a huge boost to Barca's quest for renewed domination over European football.

Ernesto Valverde's side are going strong this term, boasting a nine-point lead at the top of the La Liga table, and also progressed to the semi finals of the Champions League courtesy of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday.