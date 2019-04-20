Huddersfield 1-2 Watford: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gerard Deulofeu Brace Crushes Terriers

Watford returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon thanks to a double from Gerard Deulofeu, as they showed the sort of form which has enabled them to reach an FA Cup final and take control of seventh place in the Premier League.

Although captain Troy Deeney was serving the first game of a three-match ban, the Hornets produced plenty of quality in attack which ultimately proved too much for Championship-bound Huddersfield.

The return of Deulofeu to the starting lineup gave Watford the edge against the hosts, and it was his early strike which gave his side the advantage and proved to be a hammer blow which the Terriers couldn't recover from. A late goal from substitute Karlan Grant came as a consolation for the home supporters, but no more than that.

Huddersfield

Key Talking Point

As an obviously disappointing season draws to a close for Huddersfield, a ray of light came in the form of 18-year-old Matt Daly, who made his debut by coming on as a first-half substitute in replacement of Jonathan Hogg.

Jan Siewert has his thoughts firmly on planning for Championship football next term, and is willing to give youth a chance, as shown by giving Daly 50 minutes to prove what he can do.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The teenager gave a good account of himself, a Cruyff turn on the edge of his own box for his first touch seemed to settle the nerves. Yes, a Cruyff turn on the edge of his own box. Kids today...

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Lossl (6); Smith(6), Schindler (6), Kongolo (6), Durm (6); Bacuna (7), Hogg (5), Mooy (7*), Kachunga (6), Mbenza (7); Mounie (5)

Substitues: Daly (7), Lowe (N/A), Grant (7)

STAR MAN - Aaron Mooy showed again that he is Huddersfield's best player. Technically gifted, he managed to impose himself on the game however couldn't add to his three goals so far this season as a first-half free kick flashed narrowly wide of the post.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

It will be essential for Siewert to keep a hold of the Australian during the summer in order to mount a bid to bounce straight back up to the Premier League. Terriers fans are big admirers of the 28-year-old and will hope he doesn't desert them in the transfer window.

Watford

Key Talking Point

An eighth Premier League appearance of the season for Ken Sema was met with mixed feeling from Watford fans, as he took his place in the starting lineup.

Sema however pitched in with a top attacking performance, showing pace and a physical presence which proved too much for Huddersfield right-back Tommy Smith on more than one occasion.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Javi Gracia will be pleased with 25-year-old's effort and gives him a good selection option with plenty to fight for in the Premier League as well as the FA cup final on the horizon.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Foster (7); Femenia (7), Mariappa (7), Cathcart (7), Masina (7); Hughes (7), Capoue (7), Doucoure (7), Sema (8); Deulofeu (9*), Gray (6)

Substitues: Success (6), Chalobah (N/A), Navarro (N/A)

STAR MAN - The return of Gerard Deulofeu came at an ideal time for Javi Gracia, and his quality on the ball proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Everything positive Watford produced went through the 25-year-old and he took his goal with an ounce of arrogance, dragging the ball back to deceive two Huddersfield players, allowing him the time and space to curl his shot past Ben Foster – clipping the post on its way in.





If Watford are to stun Manchester City in the FA Cup final, it could be Deulofeu who becomes the hero again.

Looking Ahead

Watford have two home games to look forward to in a busy week at Vicarage Road. They welcome Southampton on Tuesday night before meeting again with old foes Wolves on Saturday, who they dramatically dismantled to reach the FA Cup final.

Huddersfield have a trip to Anfield to look forward to (or not), before they face a Liverpool side who will be looking to gain a convincing three points in order to maintain their title challenge.