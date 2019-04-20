Inter 1-1 Roma: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Nerrazzuri Strengthen CL Qualification Hopes

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Inter kept a firm grip on their five-point cushion in third place in Serie A after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Roma at the San Siro. 

The game began an end-to-end affair with both sides looking to get forward, and it was the visitors who got their noses in front after 15 minutes thanks to a superb solo effort from Stephan El Shaarawy. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Inter pushed for an equaliser and were denied by a number of good saves from Antonio Mirante in the first half, but Roma's defence was finally breached on the hour mark with Ivan Perisic left unmarked at the back post to head home Danilo D'Ambrosio's inviting ball in to get his side back on level terms.

Both sides pushed for a winning goal but neither could find one as the game finished 1-1, meaning Inter remain five points clear of Milan in the Serie A standings with just five games left to play.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

INTER

Key Talking Point

Inter's season has been plagued with inconsistency and they headed into the game having failed to score in any of their previous three home games in all competitions, but they looked a lot more threatening on Saturday night.

They finally ended their goal drought and they really should've scored more than just the one goal they got on the night, had it not been for Mirante between the sticks for Roma.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Although Inter may be left with a feeling of what could've been, given the fact that a win would've taken them seven points clear of fourth placed Milan, they also know that it could've been a whole lot worse had they have lost against Roma - who remain six points behind Luciano Spalletti's men.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Handanovic (6); D'Ambrosio (7), de Vrij (7), Skriniar (6), Asamoah (8); Vecino (7), Valero (7); Politano (6), Nainggolan (5), Perisic (8); Martinez (7). 

Substitutes: Icardi (6), Mario (6), Balde (6). 

STAR MAN - It was a hard fought result for Inter, and nobody impacted the game more than Perisic.

Although he hasn't been at his best at times this season he certainly turned up on the night his team needed him and he made all the difference, getting the crucial equalising goal for his side. He's been linked with a move to many of Europe's top clubs in recent season, and today showed exactly why clubs are prepared to splash out on him.  

ROMA

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Mirante (6); Florenzi (6), Jesus (7), Fazio (6), Kolarov (7); Nzonzi (7), Cristante (5); Under (6), Pellegrini (6), El Shaarawy (7); Dzeko (7). 

Substitutes: Zaniolo (6), Kluivert (6).

Looking Ahead

The result will give Inter plenty of confidence going forward, but things don't get any easier for them as they prepare to host the recently-crowned champions of Serie A Juventus on Saturday night. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

As for Roma, they too can take plenty of positives from the game into their clash with Cagliari on Saturday evening, looking to keep the pressure up on the league's top three teams. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message