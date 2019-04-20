Nabil Fekir Cuts Ties With Agent as World Cup Winner Seeks Big Money Summer Move

Football agent Jean-Pierre Bernes has confirmed he and Nabil Fekir have cut ties, with the Frenchman still hopeful of securing a big-money transfer this summer.

The pair's relationship turned sour in the summer of 2018 after Fekir's proposed £53m move to Liverpool fell through in the final stages of the negotiations, with the Reds pulling out of the deal due to reported complications with his medical.



PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

Bernes was unable to resurrect the deal which resulted in the relationship between the pair breaking down. They shared very little contact in the final months of their working relationship after the incident and now the final nail in the coffin has been hammered in.

Speaking with radio station Europe 1, via the Mirror, Bernes revealed that the pair have parted ways and confirmed that the Frenchman has begun his search for a new agent. He said: “I terminated the contract on [Thursday].





“It was a choice [Fekir] took. He will certainly look for another agent. Like all human relationships, from time to time you can have a difference of opinion on someone’s future or their behaviour.”

Despite the deal falling through ahead of the start of the season, Fekir didn't let it affect his performance on the pitch; impressing for Lyon this campaign with nine goals and five assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances, on top of the three goals and two assists he contributed in six Champions League games.



Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Liverpool are still rumoured to be interested in signing the 25-year-old for next season, although they look set to face some stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich for his signature.

