Paul Merson Gives Prediction for Arsenal's Clash Against Crystal Palace This Weekend

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has backed his former club to follow up their midweek win over Napoli with victory against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Gunners booked their place in the semi-finals of the Europa League with a 1-0 win in Naples, securing a 3-0 aggregate win, although their attention now turns to matters in the Premier League.

Unai Emery's side host Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday as they look to win their fourth Premier League game in five to solidify the prospect of a top four finish, with Merson backing his former side to have enough to beat the Eagles.

Giving his weekend predictions for Sky Sports, he said: "Arsenal need to win this, they have to. The top four is in their hands still. Palace are a funny team - they have flattered to deceive and should not be where they are.

"They can turn in a performance, but not this time. Arsenal will be able to start strongly at home and be too much for Palace. Prediction: 3-1."





While Arsenal enter the game off the back of six wins from their last seven games in all competitions - keeping clean sheets in five of those games - they will have to be wary of a Palace side who perform well on the road.

Roy Hodgson's side currently sit 13th in the table on 39 points, with 59% of their points won away from Selhurst Park this season (23), while they boast the seventh-best away record in the entire division.