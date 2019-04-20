Premier League Announce Rescheduling of Fixtures Due to Progress of Sides in Europe

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

The Premier League have revealed details of fixtures that have been rescheduled due to the progress of Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea in Europe. 

Spurs and the Reds have both reached the semi finals of the Champions League and will play Ajax and Barcelona respectively. The Gunners and the Blues, meanwhile, have reached the same stage of the Europa League and will face Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt. 

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-TOTTENHAM

As a result, the Premier League have confirmed changes to the fixture schedule due to four clubs' involvement in the latter stages of European club competition. 

Arsenal's away trip to Leicester City has been moved to April 28, which will kick off at midday (BST), giving them four days to prepare for the first leg of their semi-final against Valencia, which is at the Emirates.

May 4 will now see both Tottenham travel to Bournemouth and Liverpool take on Newcastle United at St James' Park, which will be their final games before the second legs of their respected Champions League semi finals, with the league confirming kick-off times at a later date.

They've said: "Matches involving Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been moved to Saturday, 4 May to assist scheduling following their progression to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

"Discussions are ongoing with the relevant stakeholders to confirm the kick-off times for the rearranged fixtures - AFC Bournemouth v Spurs and Newcastle United v Liverpool - as soon as possible."

As well, May 5 will see Chelsea host Watford at 14:00 (BST) while the Gunners welcome a relegation-threatened Brighton to the Emirates on the same day, with kick-off at 16:30 (BST). 

These will be the final games for the pair before the second legs of their respected Europa League semi-finals. 

Tottenham's aforementioned game against Bournemouth on May 6 has since been swapped with a Premier League title-chasing Manchester City against Leicester, which will kick-off at the same scheduled time of 20:00 (BST). 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message