Premier League Announce Rescheduling of Fixtures Due to Progress of Sides in Europe

The Premier League have revealed details of fixtures that have been rescheduled due to the progress of Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea in Europe.

Spurs and the Reds have both reached the semi finals of the Champions League and will play Ajax and Barcelona respectively. The Gunners and the Blues, meanwhile, have reached the same stage of the Europa League and will face Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt.

As a result, the Premier League have confirmed changes to the fixture schedule due to four clubs' involvement in the latter stages of European club competition.

Arsenal's away trip to Leicester City has been moved to April 28, which will kick off at midday (BST), giving them four days to prepare for the first leg of their semi-final against Valencia, which is at the Emirates.

May 4 will now see both Tottenham travel to Bournemouth and Liverpool take on Newcastle United at St James' Park, which will be their final games before the second legs of their respected Champions League semi finals, with the league confirming kick-off times at a later date.

The progress of #PL clubs in European competition has meant the rescheduling of some of their remaining League fixtures: https://t.co/WMENqxjiON pic.twitter.com/25OP3rOjET — Premier League (@premierleague) April 20, 2019

They've said: "Matches involving Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been moved to Saturday, 4 May to assist scheduling following their progression to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

"Discussions are ongoing with the relevant stakeholders to confirm the kick-off times for the rearranged fixtures - AFC Bournemouth v Spurs and Newcastle United v Liverpool - as soon as possible."

As well, May 5 will see Chelsea host Watford at 14:00 (BST) while the Gunners welcome a relegation-threatened Brighton to the Emirates on the same day, with kick-off at 16:30 (BST).

These will be the final games for the pair before the second legs of their respected Europa League semi-finals.

Tottenham's aforementioned game against Bournemouth on May 6 has since been swapped with a Premier League title-chasing Manchester City against Leicester, which will kick-off at the same scheduled time of 20:00 (BST).